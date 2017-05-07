DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Rishi Kapoor to Reunite With Amitabh Bachchan On-Screen
File photo of Rishi Kapoor and Big B.
Mumbai: After working together in films like Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony and Kabhie Kabhie, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be reuniting for a project, details of which are yet to be revealed.
Rishi on Friday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of Amitabh.
He captioned it: "Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him. Started reading the script with the team. For further details, stay tuned."
Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him. Started reading the script with the team. For further details ,stay tuned!!! pic.twitter.com/ulxQCNUTIU
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 5, 2017
Currently, Amitabh is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Sarkar 3 directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The cine icon will also be seen in the upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also features Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
