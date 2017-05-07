X

1-min read

Rishi Kapoor to Reunite With Amitabh Bachchan On-Screen

IANS

Updated: May 7, 2017, 9:19 AM IST
File photo of Rishi Kapoor and Big B.

Mumbai: After working together in films like Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony and Kabhie Kabhie, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be reuniting for a project, details of which are yet to be revealed.

Rishi on Friday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of Amitabh.

He captioned it: "Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him. Started reading the script with the team. For further details, stay tuned."

Currently, Amitabh is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Sarkar 3 directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The cine icon will also be seen in the upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also features Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 9:19 AM IST
