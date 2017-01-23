Rishi Kapoor's Autobiography is Insightful and Honest: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor says veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's autobiography Khullam Khulla - Rishi Kapoor Uncensored is "insightful, witty and honest".

In his autobiography, Rishi has revealed some of the unknown aspects of his life, right from his and his late father Raj Kapoor's affairs with co-stars to his belief in the father-son relationship and his passion for acting.

"Rishi Kapoor reading your book is like walking down memory lane… And just like you, it's insightful, witty and honest," Anil posted on Twitter on Monday.

Rishi, whose family has been part of the Hindi film industry for the past 85 years, was tagged "chocolate hero" and "lover boy" in his prime in the 1980s. The actor is known for films like "Bobby", "Khel Khel Mein", "Karz", "Do Dooni Chaar" and for the more recent "Kapoor & Sons".

He has co-authored the book with Meena Iyer.

Anil and Rishi have worked together in films like "Vijay", "Karobaar: The Business of Love" and "Gurudev".