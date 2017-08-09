Rita Ora Postpones The Release Of Second Album

: Singer Rita Ora has pushed the release of her second album to 2018.The Hot Right Now hitmaker was expected to release the record in November - five years after her debut Ora dropped - but she has now revealed it is more likely to come out at the "beginning of next year"."My album will be dropping very soon. I do want to say the beginning of next year but, hey, surprises do come, don't they? Because we have the Internet," Ora said while replying to a question during a Facebook Live session.The 26-year-old star confirmed she will be hitting the road for a world tour when her album drops, and it will be a dream come true to sing at stadiums around the globe."Yes, I will be doing a world tour. That's exactly what I want to do, that's been one of my dreams. So keep an eye out for dates."