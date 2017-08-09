GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rita Ora Postpones The Release Of Second Album

Singer Rita Ora has pushed the release of her second album to 2018. Also, she talks about her plans for near future.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2017, 10:50 AM IST
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
London: Singer Rita Ora has pushed the release of her second album to 2018.The Hot Right Now hitmaker was expected to release the record in November - five years after her debut Ora dropped - but she has now revealed it is more likely to come out at the "beginning of next year".

"My album will be dropping very soon. I do want to say the beginning of next year but, hey, surprises do come, don't they? Because we have the Internet," Ora said while replying to a question during a Facebook Live session.

The 26-year-old star confirmed she will be hitting the road for a world tour when her album drops, and it will be a dream come true to sing at stadiums around the globe.

"Yes, I will be doing a world tour. That's exactly what I want to do, that's been one of my dreams. So keep an eye out for dates."
