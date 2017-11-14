Rita Ora's Upcoming Album Inspired by Her Ex-boyfriends

: Singer-actress Rita Ora says a part of her upcoming album is influenced by "pure frustration" with some of her former boyfriends, which includes Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris and James Arthur."The album is inspired by a few. There are little spurts of inspiration from conversations I've had with exes or boyfriends at the time," Ora told thesun.co.uk."It's like a new chapter because, to be honest, everything with my music was way more impactful for me than any relationship. There was that pure frustration and passion that's really the core of this record," she added.It has been five years since her debut album "Ora" due to her legal fallout with former boss Jay Z and his Roc Nation label.The album will include the Ed Sheeran-penned single "Your song", as well as new song "Anywhere".Teasing further details about the record, she said: "I have a huge girl anthem with some incredible females on there. I haven't told anybody what yet but this rap feature is so exciting for me because I love this person."This song that I'm really excited about, Ed Sheeran loves as well. I've played loads to Ed. I really trust his opinion."