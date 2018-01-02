Riteish Deshmukh 'Extremely Proud' of Mumbai Police
The actor posted a photograph of police constable Sudarshan Shinde on Twitter and said he saved eight people from the deadly fire at the pub. Fourteen people died in a massive fire at the '1 Above' pub at Kamala Mills on December 29.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Days after a blaze at an upscale pub here killed 14 people, actor Riteish Deshmukh today said he is proud of the Mumbai Police.
"Constable Sudarshan Shinde - saved 8 people. Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde I salute you," Deshmukh tweeted.
Fourteen people died in a massive fire at the '1 Above' pub at Kamala Mills on December 29.
The incident prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate a demolition drive against illegal constructions at hotels and pubs.
Constable Sudarshan Shinde - Saved 8 people. #KamlaMillsFire - Extremely proud of our @MumbaiPolice. सुदर्शन शिंदे तुमच्या शौर्याला माझा सलाम ... 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tbH3vvWgDW— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 2, 2018
