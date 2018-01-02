GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Riteish Deshmukh 'Extremely Proud' of Mumbai Police

The actor posted a photograph of police constable Sudarshan Shinde on Twitter and said he saved eight people from the deadly fire at the pub. Fourteen people died in a massive fire at the '1 Above' pub at Kamala Mills on December 29.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2018, 1:37 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Days after a blaze at an upscale pub here killed 14 people, actor Riteish Deshmukh today said he is proud of the Mumbai Police.

The actor posted a photograph of police constable Sudarshan Shinde on Twitter and said he saved eight people from the deadly fire at the pub.

"Constable Sudarshan Shinde - saved 8 people. Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde I salute you," Deshmukh tweeted.



Fourteen people died in a massive fire at the '1 Above' pub at Kamala Mills on December 29.

The incident prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate a demolition drive against illegal constructions at hotels and pubs.
