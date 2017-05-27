X

1-min read

Riteish Deshmukh Remembers His Father On His Birth Anniversary

IANS

Updated: May 27, 2017, 3:49 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh Remembers His Father On His Birth Anniversary
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: On the 72nd birth anniversary of late former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, his actor son Riteish Deshmukh thanked his father for teaching him to smile in good and bad times.

Riteish on Friday shared a collage of himself and his father on Twitter and captioned it: "Thank you for teaching me to smile in good times and bad. Happy Birthday Pappa. Miss you everyday. 72nd Birth Anniversary."

Riteish's wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh shared on a photograph too on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Pappa... You are and will always be our guiding star. My children pray to you because they know Ajoba is always looking after them. 72nd Birthday. Miss you forever," she captioned the image.

Vilasrao Deshmukh was diagnosed with cirrhosis in 2011. He died on August 14, 2012.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 3:49 PM IST
