Did You Know Genelia Didn't Speak To Riteish on the Sets of Their First Film Tujhe Meri Kasam?

3rd Jan 2003 : 15 years ago #TujheMeriKasam released.

Debut film: Life changed.

Architect became an actor.

Costar @Geneliad become my baiko. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam pic.twitter.com/xr6Q7Eqv0a — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018

.@geneliad didn’t speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister on Maharashtra then. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam pic.twitter.com/dezgUiqtpz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018

The first thing @geneliad asked me was - ‘where is your security?’ I replied - ‘I don’t have any’ ... #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018

Of course ... who would think the CM's son didn't have security and was just a quiet boy who was going to take my heart away https://t.co/XduSQzrLd3 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 3, 2018

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. But little did their fans know about what happened when they met each other for the very first time. Yes, you read that right! Riteish and Genelia both made their acting debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam. As the film clocked 15 years on Wednesday, Riteish recalled his first-ever encounter with Genelia on the sets of the 2003 romantic drama.The actor, in a series of tweets, revealed that Genelia was initially reluctant to speak to him on the film’s set and how that project totally changed his life.Riteish tweeted: "15 years ago ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ released. Debut film: Life changed. Architect became an actor. Co-star Genelia (has) become my baiko (wife).” He extended “sincere thanks” to director K Vijaya Bhaskar and producer Ramoji Rao and cinematographer Kabir Lal sir, who recommended him.In another tweet, he said, "Genelia didn’t speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra then." The actor revealed that the first thing Genelia had asked him was "where is your security?"In her reply, Genelia wrote, "Of course ... who would think the CM's son didn't have security and was just a quiet boy who was going to take my heart away."Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza tied the knot in 2012 after dating for over eight years. They have two kids, both sons, Riaan and Rahyl. They were last seen together in Mandeep Kumar's Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.