Ritesh Batra's Next to be Released in India on March 24

Mumbai: Indian filmmaker Ritesh Batra's The Sense of an Ending, an adaptation of Julian Barnes's Booker Prize-winning eponymous novel, will release in India on March 24 by PVR Pictures.

Batra is a BAFTA Award nominee writer-director of The Lunchbox fame. His latest thrilling drama is about a man who is haunted by his past and is presented with a mysterious legacy that causes him to re-think his current situation in life.

Talking about adapting the book into a film, Batra said in a statement: "The Sense of an Ending is just one of those books I've always carried with me. I have always loved the book since I read it back in 2011. I tracked it down a little bit, found out that it was already in development and forgot about it.

"About a year after that, I think the producers had seen my last movie, The Lunchbox, and came to me with an offer to direct. I was very curious to see what the writer had done with it. I read the script and obviously fell in love with it."

The film stars Academy Award winning actor Jim Broadbent, Academy Award nominee Charlotte Rampling, Harriet Walter and three consecutive times Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor- singer Michelle Dockery along with Emily Mortimer, Matthew Goode, Billy Howle, Freya Mavor and Joe Alwyn.

Its screenplay is by Nick Payne and it is produced by David Thompson and Ed Rubin.