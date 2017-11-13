GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rivals? Definitely Not. Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor are New Besties of B-town

Sara and Jhanvi, who have often been spotted together chilling and partying, once again caught the fancy of many when they made an appearance at Deepika Padukone’s party.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2017, 11:19 AM IST
You were absolutely wrong if you thought Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor were rivals. In fact, these two divas are giving us solid friendship goals. Sara and Jhanvi, who have often been spotted together chilling and partying, once again caught the fancy of many when they made an appearance at Deepika Padukone’s party.

The Bajirao Mastani actress hosted a party for her Bollywood friends at her place. And guess who all attended it? Ranveer Singh! Yes, you read it right. There have been reports doing the rounds that all is not well between Ranveer and Deepika after the actor posted a cryptic tweet a few days back. However, his presence made it crystal clear that they are very much together. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha were also present at the party.

Check out the pictures here:

The young ones! The star one and the me! 😉

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Jahnvi and Sara strike a pose!!!!!😍 and I do what I do in every photo! Am a repetitive poser!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



