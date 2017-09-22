Riverdale Star KJ Apa Into Car Crash

: Riverdale actor KJ Apa was involved in a late-night car crash after 16-hour work day, prompting the cast and crew of the show to demand better safety protection during production.Earlier this week, K.J. Apa, 20, who plays Archie in the Warner Bros-produced Archie Comics adaptation, apparently fell asleep while driving back home after midnight.He was taken to a local hospital for observation and later discharged without serious injuries. His car, however, didn't fare well, reports hollywoodreporter.com.The passenger side was apparently destroyed after striking a light pole, and the vehicle was rendered inoperable.According to sources, the crash has ignited a firestorm of protest on the Riverdale set.The show, which is aired in India on Colors Infinity, routinely requires shoots that last until the early morning hours, and the cast and crew are not provided transportation to and from the set.Cole Sprouse, who plays the role of Archie's friend Jughead and is one of Apa's close friends, had reportedly planned to be in the car as well that night but changed plans at the last minute.Sprouse has asked that the Greg Berlanti-produced series provide transportation to cast members working late hours.Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced on Thursday afternoon that the union would investigate the set in Vancouver following the dangerous crash.WBTV's policy is that actors are responsible for their own transportation to and from set, particularly when production is shooting outside the US.The studio, which makes several shows in Vancouver, declined to comment, but a source notes that actors are told they can call a taxi or stay in a hotel near a set on the studio's dime if they feel it is unsafe to drive.