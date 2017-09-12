#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art ☮️ A post shared by Riya Sen (@riyasendv) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Actress Riya Sen and her husband Shivam Tiwari are in love and they don’t care who is watching them. The couple, who got married recently, are currently holidaying in Prague – their honeymoon destination. And if the recent photo - which Riya shared on her Instagram account – is anything to go by, the gorgeous couple isn’t shy about sharing their affection.In the new photo which Riya shared on her official Instagram account, the two can be seen sharing a passionate lip lock. And as expected, the photo has gone viral.The photo has been shared with a caption that reads, "Kisses for Mrs and a heart for art".Riya, daughter of popular actress Moon Moon Sen and granddaughter of even more popular actress Suchitra Sen, is remembered for her films Jhankar Beats and Noukadubi.The couple tied the knot in a traditional Bengali style, and sister Raima was quick to share a picture from the wedding on Instagram.After Riya made her onscreen debut with Tamil film Taj Mahal in 1999, she was seen in Bollywood for the first time in Style, followed by her appearance in Jhankar Beats and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She was also seen in supporting roles in multiple films such as Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Apna Sapna Money Money and Shaadi No 1.