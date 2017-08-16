Riya Sen To Marry Long-Time Boyfriend Shivam Tewari by August End: Reports
Riya, 36, is currently busy filming Ekta Kapoor's web-series which is based on the Ragini MMS films.
Image: Official Instagram/Riya Sen
Actress Riya Sen will be tying the knot with long-time boyfriend Shivam Tewari later this month, a report in Mid-day states. Riya, 36, is currently busy filming Ekta Kapoor's web-series which is based on the Ragini MMS films.
Riya, daughter of popular actress Moon Moon Sen and granddaughter of even more popular actress Suchitra Sen, is remembered for her films Jhankar Beats and Noukadubi.
In her interview to TOI, Moon Moon Sen had said Times Of India that "good looks matter the most" to Riya. "Money is not important for them (Riya and her sister Raima Sen) as they don't realize its value. But both my girls are high-maintenance, so they need to find boys who are rich, if nothing else," she was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.
After she made her onscreen debut with Tamil film Taj Mahal in 1999, she was seen in Bollywood for the first time in Style, followed by her appearance in Jhankar Beats and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She was also seen in supporting roles in multiple films such as Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Apna Sapna Money Money and Shaadi No 1.
