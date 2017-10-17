Riz Ahmed Circling Role of Hamlet in a Netflix Show

: The Night Of star Riz Ahmed is in talks to play one of Shakespeare's greatest characters in a contemporary movie adaptation of Hamlet.The British Pakistani actor, who became the man of Asian descent to win an Emmy award recently, is teaming up with Mike Lesslie for the Netflix project.Lesslie, who penned another Shakespearean adaptation with 2015's Macbeth, featuring Michael Fassbender in the titular role, will write the adaptation which is set in modern-day London, facing economic and political uncertainty, reported Deadline.Known for his roles in "The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", Nightcrawler and Four Lions, Ahmed is one of the rising stars in Hollywood.The talented artiste is also one half of the rap duo Swet Shop Boys.Ahmed, who will be next seen in The Sister Brother opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Nightcrawler co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, uses his stardom to often highlight issues related to race and identity