Riz Ahmed in Talks to Join Venom

Actor Riz Ahmed is in negotiations to join Sony's Venom.The 34-year-old star's character detail is being kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Tom Hardy will be seen in the lead role in the film, which will arrive in cinemas on October 5, 2018. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is helming the project, which Sony hopes will be the first in a series of films based on Spider-Man characters.Ahmed recently starred on HBO drama The Night Of.