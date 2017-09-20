RK Studios Will be Rebuilt as State of Art Studio: Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says the iconic RK Films and Studios, which burnt down in an accident, will be rebuilt and "a state of the art studio" will be made.Rishi, son of the studio's founder, the legendary Raj Kapoor, on Tuesday, expressed his sadness and added that the "scars" of the incident, that took place on September 16 in Chembur here, shall remain. He shared a photograph of the studio post the accident."2017 September 16. Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio," he added.The 65-year-old also shared a black and white photograph of the studio which was being readied for an inauguration with the film "Awaara" starring Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Prithviraj Kapoor, Leela Chitnis."1950. R.K. Studios stage No: 1 being readied for Dusserah inauguration with the film 'Awaara'. The dream sequence was to be shot," Rishi captioned the image.The blaze gutted one of the main shooting venues -- the set of dance reality TV show "Super Dancer Season 2", but the shooting was not underway.R.K. Films has given Bollywood titles like Barsaat (1949), "Awaara" (1951), "Boot Polish" (1954), "Shri 420" (1955) and "Jaagte Raho" (1956).The studio was the venue for movies like "Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain" (1960), "Mera Naam Joker" (1970), "Bobby" (1973), the debut film for Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" (1978), "Prem Rog" (1982), "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" (1985), which was the founder-actor's last film before his death in June 1988.