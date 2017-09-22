Road Trips Are Amazing: Shenaz Treasury

: Actress Shenaz Treasury says she likes to go on road trips as she gets to "see the true India from a street level"."Road trips are amazing because you get to see the true India from a street level and interact with people from different states that have so much pride in their local heritage, food, and customs. It's the type of experience that makes me fall in love with India all over again," Shenaz said in a statement.The actress, who has collaborated with Ola and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation for a campaign to promote responsible tourism, says her life has "become a series of planes, trains, and automobiles"."My life has become a series of planes, trains, and automobiles with some occasional downtime at a hotel. A week ago I finally packed up my New York home in two days, shipping a few select items back to India, selling all of my electronic appliances and giving away the rest to friends and neighbors," she added.As a part of the campaign, Shenaz will embark on a road trip that spans across seven states, 14 days, and 21 lesser-known locations across the country."I'm exhausted and exhilarated at the same time... What better way to come home to India after spending seven years abroad, than to fully immerse myself in this rich and vibrant country on a road trip. I'm sure I'll sleep for a week when it's all said and done but the memories will last me a lifetime," she added.On the film front, the actress will next be seen in the film Kaalakaandi alongside Saif Ali Khan.