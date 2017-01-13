Robert De Niro Pens a Supportive Letter To Meryl Streep

Los Angeles: Actor Robert De Niro has written a letter to actress Meryl Streep in support of her speech at the recently held 74th Golden Globe Awards.

De Niro has praised Streep after she slammed the US President-elect Donald Trump at the annual awards event on January 8, saying she delivered her remarks "beautifully", reports people.com.

"What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully. I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough," De Niro said.

Although Streep did not name Trump, she made it clear she was upset and frustrated by his election win.

Streep took on Trump for imitating a disabled reporter during a speech in 2015.

She said: "... There was one performance this year that stunned me. It, it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was - there was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth.

"It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. And I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life."

Her comment was supported by many celebrities, but Trump dismissed her as a "a Hillary (Clinton) lover".