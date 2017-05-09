X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Robert De Niro Slams Donald Trump, Says He Doesn't Make Films For 'Rich Liberal Elites'

IANS

Updated: May 9, 2017, 1:30 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Robert De Niro Slams Donald Trump, Says He Doesn't Make Films For 'Rich Liberal Elites'
Image: Reuters Pictures

New York: Veteran actor Robert De Niro has slammed US President Donald Trump, pointing out how the administration's budget proposal is targeting the arts.

While accepting the Film Society of Lincoln Center's Chaplin Award here, De Niro said the administration is targeting the arts and potentially depriving the US of great artistes "for their own divisive political purposes," reports variety.com.

"I don't make movies for rich liberal elites. I've got my restaurants for that. I make them for everybody," the 73-year-old said.

CN jiomag contest

De Niro mentioned the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities and Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which would be eliminated under the president's budget proposal "for their own divisive political purposes."

"I call it what it is: bullshit," said the Taxi Driver star.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 1:30 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.