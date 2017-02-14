Robert Downey Jr. to Star in Biopic of a Con Man

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Richard Linklater will be directing actor Robert Downey Jr. in a film based on a real-life con man.

The yet to be titled film is based on the episode Man of the People from digital media company and podcast network Gimlet Media's podcast Reply All, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The podcast tells the true story of two doctors -- John Brinkley, who scammed his way to fame and fortune using fake medicine, populism and radio, and Morris Fishbein, the editor of the Journal of the America Medical Association, who goes on a decade-long quest to take Brinkley down.

Megan Ellison will produce for motion picture company Annapurna Pictures, with Downey Jr and Susan Downey under their Team Downey banner.

Linklater will co-produce along with Gimlet Media.

Downey will next be seen as Iron Man, in Spider-Man: Homecoming and next year's Avengers: Infinity War.