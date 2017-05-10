The crowd at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai tonight will be packed with not just thousands of Indian ‘Beliebers’, but also with several known name from the showbiz industry. And going by the latest photographs that we have received, celebrities have started coming to the venue to watch the first performance of Justin Bieber in India. From Remo Dsouza to Rochelle Rao and DJ Aqeel, many are already at the venue.

For those who came in late, Bieber is on a tour to support his fourth studio album Purpose. Tickets for the Mumbai concert have been up on sale since February 22. From Rs 4,000 to 70, 000, Indian ‘Beliebers’ have shelled out money to ensure they get to attend his first concert in India.

The 23-year-old singer landed at the Kalina airport today at around 1:30 am on a chartered flight along with his crew.

According to reports, over 500 security personnel and 25 officers have been deployed to ensure proper security during the concert. While the event will be hosted by Elarica Johnson, DJ Sartek and DJ Zaeden will open the gig.

While Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek will perform the opening act, Justin Bieber's concert will begin around 8 pm. The performance is expected to go on for close to 90 minutes.

(All Photos By Yogen Shah)