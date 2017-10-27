Rochelle Rao Shuts Down Body Shamers With Instagram Posts, Wins the Internet
Rochelle Rao slammed body and fat shamers in a series of Instagram posts of her untouched pictures
(Image courtesy: Rochelle Rao's official Instagram account)
While it's terribly en vogue for celebrities, especially women, to speak out against internet trolls who enjoy body and fat shaming them, it's not too often that a beauty queen takes them to task. These are women, after all, who are seemingly beholden to maintain their looks and figures and adhere to perceived norms of what beauty and good looks look like. Well, Rochelle Rao is having none of that.
The former Miss India has been quite vocal about these unrealistic expectations which internet trolls, and indeed the general public, seem to harbor. Rochelle has been anyway having quite a good year, professionally as well as personally, having gotten engaged to beau Keith Sequeira earlier in 2017.
The actor-anchor recently posted some realistic pictures of herself - sans any Photoshop trickery - lines, wrinkles and curves all proudly on display. In emotional posts that accompanied the pictures on her official Instagram account, Rochelle celebrated the beauty of all women, regardless of age, ethnicity, dress measurements or looks. She also spoke about society's close-mindedness when it comes to standards that women are expected to maintain in order to be seen as attractive. Since she put up the post, women off all walks of life have come to appreciate and show solidarity with Rochelle's uncompromising attitude.
Here's what Rochelle wrote for each post:
I.
Credit: @Rochelle Rao
"We live in a day and age when we all want to be perfect! You have put a lot of weight on recently, and a lot of people have commented!... Well I ask you, is there something wrong with that? We all have phases in our lives and this too is a phase!
Why do we have to be perfect all the time? We’ve stopped being comfortable with who we are! And so here I am sharing my imperfections, pictures which show the real me, that is not hiding behind the veil of Photoshop! Are
you willing to take off the mask? I’m not perfect and neither is anyone else, so lets share the imperfections! You are beyond your photos!"
II.
Credit: @Rochelle Rao
"Left profile, right profile, let’s hide the areas which show the fat! But who said curves can’t be beautiful? Body shaming has become a common phenomenon in this day and age where it’s ok for any one to comment on another person’s body! It all stems from insecurities!
Rather than hiding, I choose to highlight my imperfections! The parts of me I was taught to hate, I now choose to show off! I choose to announce that yes I’m not perfect! My question to you is are you willing to share your imperfections with the world?"
III.
Credit: @Rochelle Rao
"Loving oneself isn't hard, when you understand who and what 'yourself' is. It has nothing to do with the shape of your face, the size of your eyes, the length of your hair or the quality of your clothes. It's so beyond all of those things and it's what gives life to everything about you. Your own self is such a treasure." Phylicia Rashad
The former Miss India has been quite vocal about these unrealistic expectations which internet trolls, and indeed the general public, seem to harbor. Rochelle has been anyway having quite a good year, professionally as well as personally, having gotten engaged to beau Keith Sequeira earlier in 2017.
The actor-anchor recently posted some realistic pictures of herself - sans any Photoshop trickery - lines, wrinkles and curves all proudly on display. In emotional posts that accompanied the pictures on her official Instagram account, Rochelle celebrated the beauty of all women, regardless of age, ethnicity, dress measurements or looks. She also spoke about society's close-mindedness when it comes to standards that women are expected to maintain in order to be seen as attractive. Since she put up the post, women off all walks of life have come to appreciate and show solidarity with Rochelle's uncompromising attitude.
Here's what Rochelle wrote for each post:
I.
Credit: @Rochelle Rao
"We live in a day and age when we all want to be perfect! You have put a lot of weight on recently, and a lot of people have commented!... Well I ask you, is there something wrong with that? We all have phases in our lives and this too is a phase!
Why do we have to be perfect all the time? We’ve stopped being comfortable with who we are! And so here I am sharing my imperfections, pictures which show the real me, that is not hiding behind the veil of Photoshop! Are
you willing to take off the mask? I’m not perfect and neither is anyone else, so lets share the imperfections! You are beyond your photos!"
II.
Credit: @Rochelle Rao
"Left profile, right profile, let’s hide the areas which show the fat! But who said curves can’t be beautiful? Body shaming has become a common phenomenon in this day and age where it’s ok for any one to comment on another person’s body! It all stems from insecurities!
Rather than hiding, I choose to highlight my imperfections! The parts of me I was taught to hate, I now choose to show off! I choose to announce that yes I’m not perfect! My question to you is are you willing to share your imperfections with the world?"
III.
Credit: @Rochelle Rao
"Loving oneself isn't hard, when you understand who and what 'yourself' is. It has nothing to do with the shape of your face, the size of your eyes, the length of your hair or the quality of your clothes. It's so beyond all of those things and it's what gives life to everything about you. Your own self is such a treasure." Phylicia Rashad
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shoaib Akhtar 'Shocked & Speechless' After Pune Pitch Fiasco
- Apple International Warranty: Buy iPhone X (64GB) For Rs 65,000 From US
- Sunil Pal Supports Shyam Rangeela, Says He Was 'Imitating, Not Abusing' PM Modi
- Grub Fest Returns to New Delhi This Weekend
- Former Captain Steve Waugh Gives Advice to Steve Smith Ahead of Ashes