Rock On 2 And Other Sequels That Shouldn't Have Been Made In 2016

It is a rarity that sequels especially of successful movies and cult classics live up to viewers’ expectations. If you are a sucker for sequels, you’d obviously know that the year 2016 didn’t prove lucky for them. Most of us who plunked down the money expecting same excitement as that of the original, were totally disappointed maybe because we weren’t really craving sequels. From Rock On 2 to Force 2, Tum Bin 2 and Kahaani 2, every sequel of 2016 failed miserably at finding enough takers.

Kahaani 2: Agreed, it wasn’t a sequel to Sujoy Ghosh’s much-appreciated thriller drama Kahaani, but even as the second installment of the franchise, it couldn’t impress the viewers. While the film offered a new story and several new characters, and featured Kolkata in a new way, it still couldn’t rake in the moolah. Actors Vidya Balan and Arjun Rampal may have been appreciated for their performances, but the film on whole couldn’t be as successful as its first installment.

Rock On 2: Even though Rock On hit the theatres way back in 2008, the viewers were keen on watching the sequel. The journey of Magik band as it combated personal issues and problems was so real that we all wanted to know what would happen to them. So when the rumours of the sequel started doing the rounds, we were prepared for it. But did we expect the sequel to fail as the ticket window? No! Because we were certain that the makers would get different ideas. Did that happen? No. What happened instead was a complete rehash of the prequel. Honestly, demonetization had not mjuch role to play in its failure.

Tum Bin 2: Tum Bin wasn’t just about memorable songs. The film left an impact on viwers with its convincing script and even more convincing acting by the new cast. But can we say that for its sequel Tum Bin 2 too? No. The fact that it came after 15 long years, we expected something new. But it just turned out to be a throwback to the prequel. With same plotline: international locations, a mishap, a guilt-ridden lead, and love, we weren’t satisfied.

Force 2, Ghayal Once Again: When you have a prequel with a better story, you expect the same in the sequel too. Both Force 2 and Ghayal Once Again couldn’t recreate the magic.

Jai Gangaajal: Because there was nothing extraordinary about Jai Gangaajal, most of us forgot about its release this year. While we appreciated the choice for Priyanka Chopra for the lead, she was way too sophisticated to be real. Also, the sequel was way too long and predictable.