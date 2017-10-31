We Bet You Can't Guess Golmaal 5 Title That Rohit Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor Have Decided
Golmaal Again has become one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2017.
Golmaal Again has become one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2017.
Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade are currently basking in the glory of the success of their film Golmaal Again. Not only the film has entertained the masses but also gone on to become one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2017. In fact in an interview with BollywoodLife, Rohit Shetty has revealed that he will definitely come up with a fifth instalment in the Golmaal film series.
However, Rohit said he isn't yet sure about when he will start working on the new movie as it will be too soon to make any comment on that. "Definitely, we'll make another part of it but when, that we have not yet decided. It's just not even been a week since Golmaal Again has been released. It's too early to say anything," Rohit said.
When further asked if he has any particular release date in mind for the fifth part, Tusshar jumped in and said, "Next Golmaal will hit theatres in 2020." That's when Arshad said, "Register the title 'Golmaal 2020'."
Well, we don't know if they'd actually come up with this title but we think it's a good one.
Meanwhile, Golmaal Again has crossed Rs 200 crore in its first week of release, according to a statement from the presenters of the film, Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Pictures.
