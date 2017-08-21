GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Roles Are Hard For Me To Get: Robert Pattinson

Actor Robert Pattinson discusses the low going on in his career because he is not getting the kind of movies he wants to do.

IANS

Updated:August 21, 2017, 8:42 AM IST
Robert Pattinson attends 'Good Time' New York Premiere at SVA Theater on August 8, 2017 in New York City. (Image: Getty Images)
Los Angeles: Actor Robert Pattinson says he is not as big as Leonardo DiCaprio in Hollywood, and it is difficult for him to get roles.

In an interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" show, the Twilight actor also confessed that his movies haven't made money of late, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Pattinson also said that it is just exciting to have a job where "you're allowed to consistently break the walls of the box around you".

"It's not like: 'Oh, I'll come down from an ivory tower to be….' I mean, these roles are hard for me to get; it's not like I'm, like, Leo (DiCaprio) or something.

"The only thing that being famous really helps in is getting financing for your movies," he said.

The actor also said that these days "the movies I do are weird and they don't make a lot of money a lot of the time".

"I always think that at some point karma is like: 'Oh, that's all your luck run out, so a whole bunch of bad stuff's gonna happen'," he added.

After a stint as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, the actor got popular for a five-film run co-leading the Twilight saga opposite Kristen Stewart. He has lately done small and art films like Good Time.
