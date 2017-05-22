Romantic Hero Tag Bothered Shahid Kapoor Initially

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor says tag of a romantic hero bothered him initially but now he is fine with returning to the space.

The 36-year-old actor says in the beginning of his career he wanted to prove that he has a lot more to him than a lover boy.

"In the beginning, I used to feel claustrophobic about being called a 'romantic hero' and the actor in me would retaliate violently saying, 'there's more to me than just being a cute boy. "Now that it's been 14 years and I have done all kinds of films, I enjoy getting back into a mould that people have liked me in. I think Padmavati provides an amazing platform to play a romantic character and a lover again," Shahid said in a statement.

In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie, the actor essays the role of Raja Ratan Singh. He is paired opposite Deepika Padukone in the romantic period drama film, which also stars Ranveer Singh.