Kate Winslet, Rosamund Pike to Lend Voice in Moomins Animated TV Series

: Actors Rosamund Pike, Taron Egerton, Kate Winslet, Warwick Davis, Matt Berry, Richard Ayoade, Will Self and Akiya Henry are set to lend their voices in new Moomins animated TV series.Steve Box, who co-directed Oscar-winning movie Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit along with Nick Park, will helm the picture, being produced by Finnish studio Gutsy Animations, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Moomins, created by Finnish illustrator Tove Jansson, is a family of white, almost hippopotamus-shaped fairy tale creatures who have adventures in the fictitious Moominvalley.They have been the basis for numerous television series and films. At Cannes this year, Alicia Vikander was announced as the lead of the voice cast for an upcoming feature-length stop-motion animated film.