Running Shaadi.com Trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Amit Sadh-starrer Looks Like a Fun Ride

The trailer of Running Shaadi.com featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh is out. Directed by Amit Roy, the film's trailer is a fun-ride for the viewers. While it reminds of Band Baja Baraat in some ways, it actually takes up the story up a notch. In a one of its kind plot in this romantic-comedy, the lead pair is seen helping couples to elope and get married.

Taapsee shared the trailer on her Twitter page and wrote, "This is it. Film that made me fall in love with my job and got me the honour of playing Minal Arora". The film is produced by Shoojit Sircar.