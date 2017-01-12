RunningShaadi.Com: Late Lubh Juneja's Vocals Add the Dash of Fun in Taapsee Pannu, Amit Sadh Starrer
First song of RunningShaadi.com is out and it is as fun-filled as the trailer.
Labh Janjua the voice behind hit numbers like Mundiya To bachke rahi, Soni de nakhre, Jee karda, London thumakda amongst many others hit songs passed away in late 2015. In the forthcoming comedy RunningShaadi starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, a rare one of his final songs has been featured in the film.
Titled Dimpi De Naal Bhaage Bunty is a song featuring his electrifying vocals for the upcoming film, composed by Abhishek-Akshay and is perfectly in sync with the film's theme around weddings and all the fun around it.
