Russian Supermodel Natalia Vodianova Finally Meets Her Teenage Crush Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's fan following knows no boundaries! Now that Russian Supermodel Natalia Vodianova has revealed her love for the superstar, the aforementioned thought stands true. Natalia, who recently visited India and attended Vogue Women of the Year Awards, got to meet the actor at the star-studded affair, held in Mumbai on Sunday.Supernova shared a couple of pictures with Shah Rukh on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message for King Khan.Natalia, a philanthropist and an occasional film actress, said she was honoured to present Vogue’s Entertainer of the Year Award to SRK, who is her "teenage crush"."Meeting last night my teenage crush, the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan His films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai used to make me dream of India, true love and passion, made me love dancing and colors Today I was honored to meet him in person and give him Vogue’s Entertainer of the Year Award. He is even more charming in real life and now he is on a mission to empower women in India and beyond. Thank you @iamsrk we are grateful @vogueindia #VogueWomenOfTheYear"," Natalia wrote.Meanwhile, during his winning speech, Shah Rukh spoke about the power of women and how much they matter to him in his life."All the women in my life are important to me, starting with my mother, wife, daughter, sister and all the ladies who have worked with me… The list is big because I’ve been working for 30 years, so there are lots of them, some 20-30 of them, all of them are important," he said.