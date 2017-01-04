Ryan Gosling Pays Tribute To Debbie Reynolds

Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Gosling paid tribute to late actress Debbie Reynolds at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala.

The event took place on Monday, reports eonline.com.

Gosling's La La Land was honoured with the Vanguard Award at the annual ceremony. As he picked up the prize alongside director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz, he thanked Reynolds for inspiring his work on the movie with her performance in iconic film Singing in the Rain.

"I wish I could have said this in person but I'd like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work," Gosling said.

"She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched 'Singing in the Rain' every day for inspiration, a truly unparalleled talent so thank you to her for all that inspiration," he added.

Reynolds died on December 28 aged 84, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away,