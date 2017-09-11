The murder of a Class 2 student at Ryan International School in Gurugram has sent shockwaves across the country. The case must have forced every parent to evaluate whether their child’s school is capable of keeping their little ones safe till the time they reach home.In a power-packed Facebook post, actor Renuka Shahane asks this question of each of us. In the emotional post, the actor also questioned the capability of the “international” schools that charge exorbitant fees to protect the children who walk through its gates.“How do we make things safe for our kids? Parents drop their kids to school with the trust that our kids will be safe, protected within these walls of learning. But incident after incident points to laxity about the security of our kids despite the high fees in many "International" schools,” Shanane writes in the post.Shahane also does not shy away from holding accountable the school in question. Here’s what she says:“In the case of the Gurugram murder there were so many breaches of security.1) That the bus conductor or driver were allowed to use the same washroom as the kids.2) The accused was allowed to carry a knife inside the school.3) There was no female attendant from the school outside the washroom.4) When the child screamed there was no one to help immediately.5) The school management tried to cover up the crime6) There was a huge breach in the school wall; no doubt a huge risk to the security of the school”On Monday, two senior officials of the Ryan International School management were arrested, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three. A bus conductor had been arrested earlier and the police had claimed that he confessed to slitting the boy’s throat after a failed sexual assault bid. The victim’s family and parents of other students, however, have alleged a bigger conspiracy and demanded a CBI investigation.The Ryan International School has said its management is "cooperating to our fullest" with the police investigations and hoped that the guilty would be given the severest punishment as per the law.In a statement, Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan International Schools Group, said the school should not be held "culpable of a crime where it is itself a victim of unfortunate circumstances."A police of the Gurugram Police was also headed to Mumbai to question Pinto in connection with the case.