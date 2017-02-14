Ryan Reynolds Celebrates One Year of Deadpool in The Most Unique Way Possible
A still from 'Deadpool
Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds celebrated the first anniversary of Deadpool first anniversary with toilet paper.
He called it "the gift for a one year anniversary".
The actor on Sunday shared a photograph on Instagram. It featured Deadpool-brand toilet paper with funny promotional lines, such as "Ultra Soft" and "60 Percent More Sheets! + Hemorrhoid Cream", reports aceshowbiz.com.
The image also sees a smiling poop emoji along with a text which claims that the tissue papers can absorb up to $240 worth of pudding.
"One year ago today, we released 'Deadpool'. And the gift for a one year anniversary, is of course, paper," Reynolds wrote in the caption.
Deadpool became a phenomenon when it earned $132.4 million in its debut weekend at box office. The film later became the highest-grossing R-rated movie by gaining a total of $783.1 million world.
The sequel, "Deadpool 2", is set to hit US theaters on March 2, 2018, with Reynolds reprising his role as the Merc with a Mouth.
Recommended For You
- 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Extended Wheelbase First Drive Review
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Supporting Actor
- Happy Valentine's Day: Mush-Free Movies to Watch While Celebrating the Day of Love
- 2017 Honda City Facelift Launched at Rs 8.49 Lakh
- Happy Valentine's Day: 30 Love Melodies That Define Romance in Bollywood