S Janaki Bids Adieu To Singing: Her 6 Most Memorable Bollywood Tracks
Janaki has rendered her voice to at least 48,000 songs in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Punjabi and Arabic, among other languages.
File photo of 79-year-old veteran singer S Janaki.
S Janaki- a name that ruled the South Indian music industry for decades. Crowned with the title of “The Nightingale of the South”, she is arguably one of the most prolific singers in the history of Indian music. Now, almost after 60 years in the business, the prominent artist is relinquishing her throne.
On Saturday, Janaki bid adieu to singing with a public concert in Mysuru. The night was indeed an emotional affair for her fans and the 79-year-old singer, who had given her first public programme at the City of Palaces only.
“I am happy with my career. I want to stop singing when I am doing well. This is also to make way for several young and new artistes,” the Deccan Chronicle quoted her as telling tearful fans who did not want her to stop.
Janaki has rendered her voice to at least 48,000 songs in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Punjabi and Arabic, among other languages. As she bids goodbye to her art forever we bring you some of her most memorable Hindi tracks, which she had sung alongside veteran singers such as Bappi Lahiri and SP Balasubrahmanyam.
Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re:
Composed by Bappi Lahiri and written by Lalji Pandey, the song Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re was from the 1985 film Saaheb. It was picturised on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh. While Lahiri lent his voice to Kapoor, Janaki sang for Amrita. The song’s disco beats and catchy music made it one of the most popular tracks of the '80s. In fact, the peppy number still continues to lift us up on our most mundane days.
Gopala Gopala:
Is another great song from the 1994 romantic comedy thriller Humse Hai Muqabala. The song was composed by music maestro AR Rahman, while PK Mishra had written the lyrics. The track featured Prabhu Deva and Nagma dancing to the quirky beats. The song was sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Janaki.
Tune Mera Doodh Piya Hai:
This song was from the 1986 movie Aakhree Raasta. It was filmed on megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada. Veteran music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal scored the film. In this track, Janaki stunned with her melodious vocals alongside Mohammad Aziz.
Dil Mein Ho Tum:
It was a hit romantic number from the 1987 action movie Satyamev Jayate. The track was picturised on Vinod Khanna and Anita Raj. Janaki’s euphonious voice made the song look great on screen. The song also marked Janaki’s second collaboration with Bappi Lahiri.
Pag Padam Sangeet Geet Sargam:
The song was from the 1986 dance biographical Hindi film Naache Mayuri, about classical dancer-actress Sudha Chandran, who starred as herself in the film. The track, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, had classical music beats.
Prabhu More Avagun Chit Na Dharo:
This song featuring Jaya Prada was also sung by Janaki. It was from the 1985 film Sur Sangam and was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.
