Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: Shreyan Bhattacharya, Anjali Gaikward Take Home The Trophy

Sa Re Ga Ma Li'l Champs has finally come to an end with two winners lifting the trophy. 12-year-old Shreyan Bhattacharya and 11-years-old Anjali Gaikward were declared the joint winner of the season. It is for the first time that the show had two winners instead of one.The grand finale was held in Jaipur and also had performances by the celebs like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh. Anjali, Dhroon Tickoo, Shanmukhapriya, Sonakshi Kar and Vaishnav Girish were the finalists of the show. This season of the reality singing show saw a set of 30 members-jury apart from three main judges- Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar. Aditya Narayan hosted the season.Winners Shreyan and Anjali were the favourites for the trophy and even their finale performances impressed the jury, judges and audience alike. While Kolkata boy chose to sing songs like Hawayein, Suraj Dooba and Zaalima in the finale episode, Anjali performed Main Kolhpur se ayi hu, Jhalla Wallah and Deewani Mastani on stage.