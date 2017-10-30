Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: Shreyan Bhattacharya, Anjali Gaikward Take Home The Trophy
12-year-old Kolkata boy, Shreyan Bhattacharya and 11-years-old Anjali Gaikward from Maharastra, were declared the joint winner of the season. ,
Image: Screen grab from SaReGaMaPa Li'l Champs.
Sa Re Ga Ma Li'l Champs has finally come to an end with two winners lifting the trophy. 12-year-old Shreyan Bhattacharya and 11-years-old Anjali Gaikward were declared the joint winner of the season. It is for the first time that the show had two winners instead of one.
The grand finale was held in Jaipur and also had performances by the celebs like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh. Anjali, Dhroon Tickoo, Shanmukhapriya, Sonakshi Kar and Vaishnav Girish were the finalists of the show. This season of the reality singing show saw a set of 30 members-jury apart from three main judges- Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar. Aditya Narayan hosted the season.
Winners Shreyan and Anjali were the favourites for the trophy and even their finale performances impressed the jury, judges and audience alike. While Kolkata boy chose to sing songs like Hawayein, Suraj Dooba and Zaalima in the finale episode, Anjali performed Main Kolhpur se ayi hu, Jhalla Wallah and Deewani Mastani on stage.
The grand finale was held in Jaipur and also had performances by the celebs like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh. Anjali, Dhroon Tickoo, Shanmukhapriya, Sonakshi Kar and Vaishnav Girish were the finalists of the show. This season of the reality singing show saw a set of 30 members-jury apart from three main judges- Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar. Aditya Narayan hosted the season.
Winners Shreyan and Anjali were the favourites for the trophy and even their finale performances impressed the jury, judges and audience alike. While Kolkata boy chose to sing songs like Hawayein, Suraj Dooba and Zaalima in the finale episode, Anjali performed Main Kolhpur se ayi hu, Jhalla Wallah and Deewani Mastani on stage.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Hails Boys for Showing Character in Knock-out Game
- Kidambi Srikanth Not Chasing World No 1 Ranking
- Stranger Things 2 Review: A Bit Underwhelming But Still The Best Halloween Binge
- Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan Step Out With Son Arhaan, See Pics
- England Ready for Ashes Without Ben Stokes, Says Joe Root