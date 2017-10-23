Saaho First Look: Prabhas' New Avatar Is Both Menacing And Intriguing

When Prabhas’ fans would be celebrating their favourite star's birthday, Saaho makers decided to make the occasion even more special by unveiling the actor's look from the film today.Prabhas, who made the whole country go crazy with his solid performance in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, has once again come up to mesmerise the audience with his looks in Saaho, which features Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. The look was shared by Prabhas on his official Facebook page, where he also thanked his fans for their warm wishes."A BIG Thanks for all the wishes and love. Here is a glimpse of Saahoe specially for you guys," he wrote.In the picture, Prabhas can be seen sporting a stylish look with his face half-covered with a scarf.Check out his look here:The Sujeeth Reddy-directed movie also stars Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey. The film is being made and will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.