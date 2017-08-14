Saans to Captain Vyom: A Look at Interesting, Progressive 90s TV Shows

Indian TV shows today are dangerous enough to cause cancer to any healthy man. Hats off to shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki which showcases love story between a 9-year-old and his care taker who is twice her age. A special mention goes to serials like Naagin and Sasural Simar Ka where even reptiles and insects have got a role to play. Talented, aren't they? And we better not forget Ye Hai Mohabbatein and almost all shows involving Ekta Kapoor which is dragged without any growth in the plot. TV industry in the 90s catered to all age groups and social issues. Serials like Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Captain Vyom, Tara were all from different genres and showcased way more relatable stories. Some of those lovely shows from the 90s are:A Mouthful of Sky is the first English TV series to be produced in India. It dealt with lives and aspirations of the young generations post independence. It was the story of five MBA friends who reunite after 12 years. The plot transforms to a crime thriller. 21 years old, the show is still relevant today.Saans was written and produced by Neena Gupta who also did the role of Priya in this serial. Saans was a modern tale that took up a topic like adultery.Priya fights for herself when her husband walks out of their marriage. She becomes independent, not just financially but also emotionally. The serial was applauded for its realism.The story of Alpaviram revolved around a girl Amrita(Pallavi Joshi) who suddenly faints and goes into a coma. After months, she wakes up only to find that she is 3months pregnant. She gets raped while in a coma, this leads to a million questions in her mind.This show had its viewers hooked in the strangest manner. It was appreciated for bringing to notice mishaps in lives of people that may leave them helpless.Saaya shows the friendship between two girls who were from completely different backgrounds. Sudha is a simple and shy girl from an orthodox family whereas her best friend Kamiya is full of enthusiasm for her life.The bond between these two how enriching a good friendship can be for one's life. We now need to make some shows focused on realistic subjects like these.This show is a cult classic. It was the story of love, betrayal and enemity.It delivered the story of Shaanti (Mandira Bedi), a strong, career oriented journalist. She was an inspiration to the women of those times. It is in complete contrary to how characters of women in the serials today.Starring Milind Soman, this series perhaps took Indian sci-fi to a whole new level by showcasing a space adventure saga of a superhero with inter galactic enemies. Whereas in our modern day Hindi television we fail to find shows depicting such fascination.This was the first time in India TV industry that a subject like feminism was catered to. The story revolved around three urban women, their desires and troubles. All this- 23 years ago! 23 years ago, life of women was depicted without placing their in-laws and love life centrally while Ekta Kapoor still fails to do so.This serial showcased an upper middle-class kid Jai, who lives away from his parents and ends up making an imaginary friend. It brought how the life of a child get affected when both his parents work. Where has such sense of realism and innovation gone now?It was the story of a middle-class girl Pooja (Renuka Sahane) who loves Ravi but gets married to his brother. Mahesh rejects her but she does not give up on her life. She shows how a woman can be tolerant yet strong. She completes her education, starts working and marries Ravi.This show brought out what unwilful marriages can lead to.A detective show in that era made the Indian viewers realise what they had been missing out on. This show was based on the popular novel detective, and even movies were based on it in Bollywood as well as Tollywood.Can we ever appreciate it enough? Kids were commonly found utteringSorry Shaktiman or even wearing a similar costume, such was the rage of this superhero TV show. It was aired on several channels in various languages for years.Shaktiman focused on defeating the evil. Sadly, no such serials appear on our TV screens today.Astitva is the story of Dr. Simran Mathur, a renowned gynaecologist. Simran is unable to attend her own wedding because she has to operate on a critically ill patient Anandi. Anandi’s brother falls in love with Simran in spite of her being 10 years elder than him and they later get married.This show brings out how much the gap in their age causes problems in their marriage. The show was well received as the audience had never come across a storyline anywhere close to this.