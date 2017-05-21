Sachin Tendulkar has been an icon for millions, ruling the cricket pitch for 24 long years and smashing records. It was only time that a film got made on the touted God of Cricket. With only six days remaining for the Sachins' biographical drama, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, to hit the theater, the excitement and anticipation among the fans are at its peak.

The fan base of the legend comprises of people from all walks of life. One such fan is Bollywood's own style icon, Sonam Kapoor. She took to social media to express her excitement and also shared her favorite Sachin Moment.

The diva expressed her thoughts on the Cricketing legend saying she loves him for the kind of human being he is, the way he has conducted his life. She feels, he inspires everyone to be a better version of oneself.

.@sachin_rt thank you for inspiring us to strive towards excellence. Sending you my best wishes for #SachinABillionDreams. #6DaysToSachin pic.twitter.com/pYn3obyxTW — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2017

The fashionista recalled her favorite Sachin moment, which resonates with most of the Indians, which was Sachin winning the world cup for India. Sonam shared, "When he won the world cup, I just saw the joy and elation on his face. Not for himself, but for his country."

Sonam Kapoor also shared her love by wishing Sachin all the best for his movie.

Earlier Aamir Khan had wished master-blaster for his biopic, sharing a favorite moment with him.

The biographical drama will not only take us down memory lane by showcasing some of the most iconic moments in the cricketer's life but will also give us an insight into his personal life.

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Production, the much-anticipated movie is all set to release on 26th May, 2017. The music has been scored by A. R. Rahman.