Sachin: A Billion Dreams Collects Rs 27 Crore in its Opening Weekend

Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkars documentary drama film Sachin: A Billion Dreams has collected Rs 27.85 crore in its opening weekend at the box office, according to makers.

The film released on May 26 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams records exceptional collections for a bio-drama, mints Rs 27.85 crore (all languages) in its opening weekend," read a statement issued on behalf of the film's makers.

The film, despite being in competition with previously released big entertainers like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium, and Hollywood film Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, has managed to make its presence felt at the box office despite its unique genre, said trade expert Taran Adarsh.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams has a wonderful opening weekend. Generally, docu-dramas have dim prospects at box office, but this one is an exception," Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams faced a tough opponent in the Hollywood biggie Pirates Of The Caribbean, but it proved no opposition, frankly," he added.