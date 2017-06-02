Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Hindi Medium Made Tax-Free in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared two movies, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a docu-drama on Sachin Tendulkar, and actor Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium, tax-free, an official said on Thursday.

"The government gave approval to make films Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Hindi Medium' tax-free in the national capital. An order in this connection has also been released," the government official said.

Narrated by Sachin himself, Sachin: A Billion Dreams takes viewers on an inspirational journey and tells how a Mumbai boy went on to become the "God of Cricket". The movie was released on May 26.

Released on May 19, Hindi Medium story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she becomes accepted by the elite.