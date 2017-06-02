GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Hindi Medium Made Tax-Free in Delhi

IANS

Updated: June 2, 2017, 7:33 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Hindi Medium Made Tax-Free in Delhi
Image: Reuters Pictures

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared two movies, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a docu-drama on Sachin Tendulkar, and actor Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium, tax-free, an official said on Thursday.

"The government gave approval to make films Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Hindi Medium' tax-free in the national capital. An order in this connection has also been released," the government official said.

Narrated by Sachin himself, Sachin: A Billion Dreams takes viewers on an inspirational journey and tells how a Mumbai boy went on to become the "God of Cricket". The movie was released on May 26.

Released on May 19, Hindi Medium story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she becomes accepted by the elite.

First Published: June 2, 2017, 7:33 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.