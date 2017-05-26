Sachin: A Billion Dreams Movie Review - First Day, First Show

A ten-year-old Sachin Tendulkar saw the Indian Cricket Team lift its first World Cup trophy in 1983, and, 28 years later, the world saw him reaching the highest echelons of international cricket and bringing home the trophy in 2011. Sachin: A Billion Dreams, one of the most anticipated docudramas of this year, brings to celluloid the life of the cricketing world’s living legend.

Directed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, the film took over four years in making and features some real and some made-up footages to trace the journey of Tendulkar from a young boy to unarguably the greatest batsman of all time.

Considering that Tendulkar’s autobiography was unveiled in 2014, there’s not much that his admirers don’t know about him. But that a filmmaker, who has in his kitty a number of well-received sports biopics, is weaving his life story this time, makes us more curious to see what new does the documentary holds.

The Battle of the Sexes featuring the tennis match between Billie Jean Kind and Bobby Riggs, ‘One Night In Turin’ revolving around England’s chase to the semi-finals of the 1990 football World Cup and ‘Pantani: The Accidental Death Of a Cyclist’ about Tour De France winner Marco Pantani are only some of Erskine past works to have etched a mark in the viewers’ minds.

Sachin might be referred to as the cricket God but he’s a lot more to his true blue fans. He’s an emotion – an emotion too far to be fetched. On Erskine’s shoulders today, lie the responsibilities, of encapsulating the emotion of an entire nation.

Will the filmmaker be successful in doing that? Will the docudrama be able to shed light into the unknown and unspoken facets of Tendulkar’s personal life? Will it recreate the magic of on ground ‘Sachin Sachin’ chants onscreen? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.

