Sachin: A Billion Dreams to Premiere With Special Screening for Indian Armed Forces
A still from Sachin: A Billion Dreams
New Delhi: Movie premieres in India are often glitzy with Bollywood glamour, but legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has decided to premiere his biographical film Sachin: A Billion Dreams by screening it for an audience full of people from the Indian armed forces.
The screening will be held in the capital on Saturday.
"We are premiering it here. The first special screening here would be for the Indian armed forces. It is our way to say a big 'thank you' for all things they do for us... For all the sacrifices they make for us," Tendulkar said.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams, directed by James Erskine, is about Tendulkar's personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing legend.
The film, releasing on May 26, has already been declared tax-free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh.
