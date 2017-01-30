SAG Awards 2017: A Complete List of Winners

The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Denzel Washington, Emma Stone and the cast of Hidden Figures took the top awards of the night as several actors spoke out against Donald Trump. Just days after Trump became the 45th President of USA and imposed a ban on immigrants, Hollywood used SAG as a platform to speak out their opinions.

On the winner's front, Hidden Figures emerged as an underdog as it bagged the Best Performance in a Motion Picture Award. The night belonged to the coloured actors as Fences, Moonlight and Hidden Figures made it to the top honours. On television front, Netflix shows Stranger Things and The Crown bagged the top awards while the best cast award went to Orange is The New Black.

Here's the complete list of awardees:

Here is the list of winners for the 23rd Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, held on Sunday in Los Angeles:

Film Winners:

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: Hidden Figures

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Viola Davis, "Fences"

Television Winners:

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: Stranger Things

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: Orange is the New Black

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries: Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries: Sarah Paulson, "The People vs. O.J. Simpson"