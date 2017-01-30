SAG Awards 2017: Winners to Host, Celebrities Condemn Immigrant Ban

Politics took centre stage at the SAG Awards 2017 as many stars delivered fiery speeches to directly or indirectly criticize US President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from 7 middle east nations.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won best comedy TV actress for playing flawed fictional U.S. President Selina Meyer on HBO's political satire Veep, called Trump's ban a "blemish."

"Because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes, and this immigrant ban is a blemish," she said. "It is un-American."

Mahershala Ali, who won best supporting actor for his role in Moonlight, noted that he is the Muslim son of a mother who is a Christian minister.

"She didn't do backflips when I called her to tell her I converted 17 years ago, but I tell you now, we put things to the side," he said.

Emma Stone, who won best actress for musical romance La La Land, praised her fellow actors for "reflecting society."

"We're in a tricky time in the world and in our country, and things are very inexcusable and scary and need action," she said. "And I'm so grateful to be part of a group of people that care and want to reflect things back to society."

It seems the entire Hollywood had plans to use the night as a way to speak out and share their strong opinions about the President's decision. One of the most powerful speeches of the night was delivered by David Harbour who took the stage with the rest of the cast of the Netflix show Stranger Things and spoke about being united and standing out against bullies.

He said: ‘I would just like to say that in light of all that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things.

'We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this wonderful painful, horrible painful joyous exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.

'Now as we act in the continuing narrative of stranger things, we 1983 mid-westerners will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts those who have no home, we will get past the lies we will hunt monsters and when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalized and we will do it all with soul with heart and with joy.'

The entire tone of the award show was set quickly when Ashton Kutcher took the stage to deliver his opening remarks.

The award host kicked off the night by saying: 'everyone at airports who belong in my America, you are a part of the fabric of who we are…we welcome you.'

Ashton Kutcher at #SAGawards: "Good evening ... everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are" pic.twitter.com/JOaTktnJlJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 30, 2017

William H Macy accepted his award for the Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Shamelss during the awards, and actually thanked President Trump for: 'Making Frank Gallagher look normal'

Actress Sarah Paulson, who won the award for Best Actress in Limited TV Series, made a plea to her fellow actors and actresses, as well as anyone who is watching the awards, saying: 'I'd like to make a plea for everyone if they can, any money that they have to spare, please donate to the ACLU… to protect the rights and liberties of people across this country. It's a vital, vital organization that relies entirely on our support. So please, if you can.'

Kerry Washington made her opinion clear while still on the red carpet. The Scandal actress said: 'A lot of people are saying right now that actors should keep our mouths shut when it comes to politics. But the truth is, no matter what, actors are activists because we embody the humanity and worth of all people. This union helps me to do that. I am Kerry Washington, and I am an actor'

I'll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings. #NoBanNoWall #safetypin A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Washington also posted an Instagram before arriving at the awards of the safety pin that she is wearing on her dress. She said: 'I'll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety and the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings.'

Actor Simon Helberg and his wife actress Simon Helberg make a political statement about the current US restriction on refugees.

The cast of Orange is the New Black stood on the stage after receiving an award, and star Taylor Schilling said: 'What unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us'

Bryan Cranston accepted an award for his portrayal of the 36th president of the United States, Lyndon B Johnson.

He said, in his acceptance speech: 'I'm often asked how Lyndon Johnson would think about Donald Trump. And I honestly think 36 would put his arm around 45, and earnestly wish him success.'

John Lithgow accepted an award for Male Actor in a Drama series for 'The Crown', in which he played United Kingdom Prime Minister Winston Churchill. He spoke directly to Meryl Streep during his acceptance, saying that Streep managed to speak his exact thoughts'.

Indeed, celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make their stand in this appalling ban very clear and hope their fans do the same.

(All Images from Reuters)