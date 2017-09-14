Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan's Wedding Date Has Been Finalised
Actress Sagarika Ghatge who shot to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India is ready to tie the knot with cricketer Zaheer Khan this year.
Actress Sagarika Ghatge - who shot to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India - is ready to tie the knot with cricketer Zaheer Khan this year. According to the report in Bombay Times, the couple will get married in November. Going by the information that a source shared with Bombay Times, Sagarika and Zaheer are planning two separate wedding ceremonies. As for the wedding reception, it will be held on November 27.
"Zaheer and Sagarika are all set to tie the knot in November and their wedding reception will take place on the 27th of the same month. There could be two ceremonies - one each in Mumbai and Pune. Close friends and family have been informed in advance to save the date," the source has been quoted as saying by Bombay Times.
The news of Zaheer and Sagarika’s engagement was confirmed in April this year when the stars took to their official Instagram accounts. Both Zaheer and Sagarrika shared an adorable photo with equally adorable messages.
While Zaheer wrote, "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge," Sagarika posted, "Partners for life. #engaged."
Soon wishes started pouring in from their fans, relatives and colleagues.
Zaheer and Ghatge have reportedly been dating each other for quite some time now, but neither of them had confirmed their relationship status.
Sagarika in her interview to Times Of India soon after her engagement had clearly mentioned that Zaheer would propose to her. "Zak secretly planned our engagement for days; and I honestly had no clue. I had no idea that he had picked up such a pretty ring for me. I can't describe that moment and it will forever remain as something very special between us. We are really blessed," Sagarika was quoted as saying by the Times Of India.
Sagarika was last seen in Irada which released this year.
Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017
