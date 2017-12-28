This Is Why Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Skipped Their Half-brother Taimur's First Birthday
From Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita to Sharmila Tagore, the entire Kapoor and Khan family got together to celebrate the joyous occasion at the ancestral Pataudi Palace.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan's first birthday was indeed a royal celebration. From Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita to Sharmila Tagore, the entire Kapoor and Khan family got together to celebrate the joyous occasion at the ancestral Pataudi Palace. However, it was only Saif's children from ex-wife Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim, who were missing.
Well, if a report in BollywoodShaadis.com is anything to go by, Sara and Ibrahim were too busy with something important. While Sara skipped Taimur's birthday as she had to be with her Kedarnath director for some workshops, Ibrahim decided to give it a miss because he wanted to spend time with mother Amrita by being home.
“Both Ibrahim and Sara are close to Kareena and are often seen partying with Saif and Kareena at their Bandra home, so when Sara and Ibrahim didn’t attend the birthday bash in Pataudi, it took many in B-Town by surprise. Fact is, Sara was prepping with the Kedarnath crew as she has been continuously shooting for the film for over two weeks now. Ibrahim is in town on his Christmas vacay as he’s been pursuing further studies in London and he too decided to stay back with his sister in Mumbai as they are very close and spend some time with her," a source was quoted as saying.
Well, if a report in BollywoodShaadis.com is anything to go by, Sara and Ibrahim were too busy with something important. While Sara skipped Taimur's birthday as she had to be with her Kedarnath director for some workshops, Ibrahim decided to give it a miss because he wanted to spend time with mother Amrita by being home.
“Both Ibrahim and Sara are close to Kareena and are often seen partying with Saif and Kareena at their Bandra home, so when Sara and Ibrahim didn’t attend the birthday bash in Pataudi, it took many in B-Town by surprise. Fact is, Sara was prepping with the Kedarnath crew as she has been continuously shooting for the film for over two weeks now. Ibrahim is in town on his Christmas vacay as he’s been pursuing further studies in London and he too decided to stay back with his sister in Mumbai as they are very close and spend some time with her," a source was quoted as saying.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Vishal Dadlani Is Our Close Relative And I Will Prove It, Claims Akash Dadlani's Mother
- When Shah Rukh Khan Ruled the Dance Floor and Hearts at Virushka's Mumbai Reception
- Delhi Government to Launch Automated Tests for Driving License, Will Sign MoU With Maruti Suzuki
- 7 Places to Visit in ‘God’s Own Country’
- Hyundai to Revive Santro Hatchback, Spotted During Pre-Testing Phase