1-min read

Saif Ali Khan is Worried About Daughter Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has the same worries about daughter Sara Ali Khan as any other father

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2017, 11:58 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan with daughter Sara and former wife Amrita Singh (Image: Yogen Shah)
He may be one of Bollywood's biggest stars, but Saif Ali Khan has the same worries for his children as any other father. In an interview with Pinkvilla Saif spoke about his concerns over daughter Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut and how he wants it to be a success. Sara is set to star in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to the report, Saif worries about the relationships she'll have as well as how the young actress will deal with possible failure, noting that his fears are the same as any other parent. That being said, he's also thrilled that she's found something to do which she is passionate about.

Saif himself will be back on the big screen next Friday with Raj Krishna Menon's Chef, a remake of the Jon Favreau film by the same name.
