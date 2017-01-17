Ever since Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their first born Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi to the world, much has been discussed about the baby’s unique and rather controversial name. Social media went into a tizzy as the name was announced by the parents in an official statement.

While Kareena’s uncle, actor Rishi Kapoor, has defended the couple on Twitter, both Saif and Kareena have maintained a stoic silence on the entire matter until now. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan for the first time reacted to all the unnecessary attention that the little one attracted thanks to his name.

“There is a lot of anonymity from the side of the people who are doing the talking so they feel free to say whatever they like, and sometimes they get very nasty,” the actor said. Saif mentioned that while there was a lot of hate, there was also a lot of love that the couple came across post the arrival of their baby boy. “People talk about the country becoming right-wing and fascist, and we have all these fears...but the fact of the matter is that if you view the kind of unnecessary drama over Taimur, there were a lot of voices...I felt I didn't have to say anything because a lot of people had spoken wisely and liberally. Voices that kind of vindicated my decision and made me feel that it's absolutely fine.”

"Yes, there were some people who raised some objections but obviously just to look at medieval history and to make value judgments is, I think, ridiculous, and a lot of people have said that on my behalf. I feel quite confident that we don't live in a right-wing society. As Yet. India is still liberal and people are still open minded," he added.

Saif also mentioned that the idea of naming their baby Taimur was not to offend anyone obviously, “My wife and I love the sound of it and we love its meaning. I am aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler—he was Timur, my son is Taimur, an ancient Persian name that means iron."

The actor even jokingly added that maybe he should have added a disclaimer saying, “any resemblance to any person, living or dead, is purely coincidental."