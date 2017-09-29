Saif Ali Khan Super Happy to Become Uncle For First Time

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan, who will next be seen in the movie Chef, has expressed his happiness after his sister Soha Ali Khan gave birth to a baby girl with husband Kunal Kemmu.Saif, who was in the capital for promoting his new movie, shared that this is a really happy time for his sister, Kunal and their family.The actor told ANI, "It is a happy time for us. I've never been an uncle before, so I am Uncle Saif now."Today morning, Kunal announced the birth of a baby girl through a social media post and even thanked everyone for their love and blessings.He tweeted, "We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love&blessing."Throughout her pregnancy, the Rang De Basanti star, who is an avid social media user, kept her fans updated about her day-to-day activities as well as her daily fashion.Saif's film Chef, which is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, is scheduled to release on October 6.