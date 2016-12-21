Saif-Kareena Have a Sunny Boy: Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor congratulated the new parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on birth of their first child together, saying the couple has a sunny boy. Kareena delivered the baby on Tuesday at the Breach Candy Hospital, here. The royal couple of the film industry named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Taking to Twitter, Kareena's uncle thanked friends and fans for their wishes and informed that the mother and baby are doing fine. "Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy. Both mother and baby doing well. Thank you for all your wishes, will pass it on," he wrote.

Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy. Both mother and baby doing well. Thank you for all your wishes,will pass it on! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

Saif and Kareena's family members including Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also gave their best wishes to them on the arrival of their little one. "The family is delighted. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is a beautiful baby boy and both mother and son are doing very well!!," Soha told PTI.

While it is the first child for the actress, Saif already has two kids Sara and Ibrahim with ex wife Amrita Singh. The couple, who have worked together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, Agent Vinod, LOC Kargil and Omkara, got married in October 2012.