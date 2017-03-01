Sailaab Actors Renuka Shahane, Sachin Khedekar Team Up After 20 Years

Mumbai: Actress Renuka Shahane, who last worked with actor Sachin Khedekar in the 1990s TV show Sailaab, is teaming up with the actor after a gap of almost 20 years.

Renuka shared the news with a selfie with Sachin on social media.

"Shooting with Sachin S Khedekar after 20 years. Is it Sailaab 2? No. It's something short and sweet... Coming soon," she captioned the image on her Twitter account, which had the two actors dressed casually with the backdrop of a simple home.

Directed by Ravi Rai, Sailaab had the two actors opposite each other with Sachin's character not professionally established.

The TV show's plot had Renuka's character's guardian, her older brother, disapproving of their relationship, and ended up arranging her marriage with someone else, emotionally blackmailing her to comply. When the former lovers meet after a few years, both are married to other people. Their love for each other is as strong as ever, and they start seeing each other often, though in a platonic way.

The show's music was composed by Talat Aziz and sung by late ghazal singer Jagjit Singh.